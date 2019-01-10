Kansas Department of Corrections officials continued their search Wednesday for an inmate who escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

KDOC spokesman Samir Arif said he had no new information about Cal Henry Green III.

Green, 36, reportedly left the prison grounds Monday without permission. He reportedly drove away in a dump truck used by the prison.

The truck later was found abandoned in Kansas City, Kansas.

Green had been a minimum security inmate at LCF. He was on a work assignment when he reportedly left in the truck.

Green was serving a sentence at LCF following an aggravated battery conviction in Wyandotte County, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

He was sentenced for the charge in 2014. His earliest possible release date was November 2022. But this date does not reflect additional charges that he now could face.

Green had earlier convictions in Wyandotte County and had served time in prison before being sentenced for the battery charge.

Green is a black man who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He weighs about 196 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about Green’s whereabouts call 911.

