A man who was previously convicted of murder in Leavenworth was scheduled to have a trial next week in a separate case. But the trial has been continued.

Matthew Astorga had been scheduled to go on trial Monday in Leavenworth County District Court for the charge of battery on a county corrections officer.

The trial was continued when Astorga appeared in court Wednesday.

The charge stems from a July 15, 2014, incident at the Leavenworth County Jail. Astorga, 41, is accused of spitting in the face of an officer at the jail.

District Judge Michael Gibbens asked Wednesday if the defense would be ready to proceed with the trial next week.

“Judge, I won’t be ready to proceed,” said Geoffrey C. Sonntag, an attorney who was representing Astorga in the case.

Gibbens said Sonntag had discussed with him personal issues that have come up.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said he objected to continuing the trial.

“We would like to get this case to a completion at some point,” he said.

Astorga suggested it might be best for another attorney to be appointed to represent him in the case.

Gibbens said Sonntag’s personal issues may not be resolved in the near future.

Thompson said he does not think it will take another attorney very long to get up to speed in the case. But the prosecutor said he does want to keep the case moving.

Attorney Matthew Tillma has been appointed to represent Astorga in another proceeding concerning complaints Astorga has made about his treatment at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Gibbens said he will speak with Tillma about possibly representing Astorga in the battery case.

Thompson asked if the next court date in the case could be set for Friday or next week.

“I’m in no hurry,” Astorga said.

Astorga said he wants proper legal counsel for the case.

Gibbens scheduled the next court date in the case for Jan. 22.

Astorga previously was convicted of the first-degree murder of Ruben Rodriguez.

The crime took place Dec. 26, 2008, in Leavenworth.

Astorga was convicted of the murder following a trial in 2009 and received what is known as a Hard 50 sentence. This means he received a life sentence without possibility of parole for at least 50 years.

But he now has to be re-sentenced because the state’s old Hard 50 law was struck down by a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Under a new law, a jury will have to decide whether Astorga should once again receive the Hard 50 sentence.

The trial for re-sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25.

