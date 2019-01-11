Professional jazz musicians are set to begin weekly performances at one of Leavenworth’s newest establishments.

The 424 Lounge, 424 Cherokee St. will be the site of live performances three nights each week in downtown Leavenworth.

James Diggs, owner of the lounge, said it has a “comfortable, warm atmosphere.”

The business will hold its grand opening Jan. 18. The James Ward Band of Kansas City, Missouri, will be the featured performer at 7 p.m. The lounge will open for a happy hour at 3 p.m. Jan. 18.

Diggs said the lounge initially will feature a full bar with appetizers, “but we can flex to do a full menu if we need to.”

The 424 Lounge will be open from 3 p.m. to midnight Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Diggs said local jazz musician and volunteer music educator Christopher Burnett will book the jazz bands for the next six months.

Diggs said he may open the lounge for salsa dancing on Wednesday nights in the future, but jazz will be the genre of music played during regular operating hours.

Diggs and his wife, Georgette, purchased the building in October 2018. He has installed a stage, bar, decorative columns and more.

In a play on the name of the establishment, Diggs will offer a drink special that features four drinks for $24.

Diggs said the lounge can be made available for other events.

To make way for the new jazz lounge, Diggs sold his former business, Play, Bounce, Jump, last fall.

Diggs and Georgette are both retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonels.

They both are from Hampton, Virginia, but they did not meet until they took the same class at Fort Leavenworth. They have been married for 22 years.