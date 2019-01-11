A week that began with high temperatures in the 60s may end with a snow storm.

Snow is in the forecast for today and Saturday.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said the area initially may have drizzle and rain this afternoon. But it is anticipated the rain will transition into a wintery mix during the late afternoon or evening hours.

Snow likely will accumulate during the nighttime hours before tapering off Saturday.

Buchanan said three to four inches of snow are possible with the storm in most of Leavenworth County.

The forecast for Saturday calls for high temperatures in the 30s in the Leavenworth area, according to the National Weather Service.

This is significantly colder than high temperatures from earlier in the week. On Monday, highs in the area were in the low 60s.

