While Fort Leavenworth and the VA hospital in Leavenworth are unaffected by the partial government shutdown, employees at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth are impacted.

While Fort Leavenworth and the VA hospital in Leavenworth are unaffected by the partial government shutdown, employees at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth are impacted.

Employees at the USP are still on the job. But they are not receiving paychecks during the partial shutdown, according to USP spokesman Jacob Dyer.

Today marks the 21st day of the shutdown.

Some departments of the federal government were already funded through government appropriations before the shutdown began Dec. 22 and remain unaffected. But several departments are not funded during the shutdown.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is part of the Department of Justice, which has seen a lapse in its appropriations.

Dyer said all employees at the USP are considered essential and excluded from a furlough.

“They are required to come to work,” he said.

The USP has a staff of more than 300 people.

Federal employees traditionally receive backpay after a government shutdown ends. But right now, the USP employees are working without pay.

Dyer said staff members typically would be receiving their paychecks this weekend through direct deposit.

“No one is ever happy when you’re not getting paid,” he said.

But Dyer said staff members at the federal prison still take pride in their work.

He said staff members will continue to ensure the safety of the public, their fellow employees and the inmates at the USP.

The Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs are among the federal departments to have funding during the shutdown.

Heather Welch, community and media relations officer for the Fort Leavenworth garrison, said things are business as usual at the fort.

Joseph Burks, public affairs officer for the VA hospital in Leavenworth, said the VA is operating on a two-year appropriations cycle.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR