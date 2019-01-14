Approximately 30 international cultures will be on display at the fifth annual International Festival at Leavenworth High School.

The event is slated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2 in the high school gymnasium.

“The purpose of this event is to bring different cultures together and make the community and students more aware (of different cultures) and become more tolerant,” said Liz Anstine, coordinator of the DECA program at the high school. The event is an outreach program by students in the DECA program.

International students and their families will have tables set up in the gym that feature traditions native to their country, including food, flags, apparel, games and activities.

Several international officers from the Command and General Staff College on Fort Leavenworth and their families will be introduced and featured in the Parade of Nations.

The event will feature musical entertainment from several different countries, including a student who will perform a Scottish Highland dance to the accompaniment of her father, who plays the bagpipes.

“It’s a lot of work to put this on,” Anstine said. “But it’s a good learning experience for the students to manage this project.”

Anstine said more than 500 people attended the event last year, and she’s hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.

Those attending will be issued a “passport” upon arriving. Attendees can get their “passport” punched as they visit the international tables.

Those who get their entire card punched at each of the tables will be entered into a raffle to win a prize.

Admission is $3 per person. The event is open to the public.