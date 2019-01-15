The local Court Appointed Special Advocates organization is offering clothing and other items to people who need them.

The First Judicial District CASA Association will be hosting a free open closet event from 5-7 p.m. today at 100 S. Fifth St. And CASA officials plan to have similar events the first and third Tuesday of each month, excluding holidays.

Kelly Meyer, executive director of the First Judicial District CASA Association, said the organization has received donations for many years. And CASA officials are allowing members of the public to pick up items they need.

“We just want to make it available to everybody,” Meyer said.

Items available include toys, books and household items.

“We have clothing for children and adults,” Meyer said.

She said people who participate in the open closet event will not be asked to provide proof of residency or income information.

She said organizers ask that people pick up no more than one bag of items per person in need.

Following today’s event, the next free open closet session is scheduled to take place from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 5.

