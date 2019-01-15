A man was arrested after he allegedly wrecked his vehicle while intoxicated over the weekend in southeast Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at 158th Street and Cantrell Road. No injuries were reported.

A 43-year-old man reportedly was driving a 2010 Mazda 3 when it crashed on 158th Street. He reportedly left the scene and walked north on 158th Street. Deputies located the driver at 158th and Archer street, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The man was arrested for allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving with a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.