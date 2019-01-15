A problem with a power line resulted in a fire over the weekend at a Leavenworth residence, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 8:06 a.m. Sunday at 617 N. 13th St. No injuries were reported.

Mark DeMaranville, division chief of prevention for the Leavenworth Fire Department, said a problem with a power line caused a back feed in a cable running to the house. This resulted in a small fire at an exterior wall of the residence.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.