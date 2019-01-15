A Lansing woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for Medicaid fraud and related charges, according to a news release from the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Erin Grae Whitlow, 29, pleaded guilty in November to one count of Medicaid fraud, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of felony mistreatment of a dependent adult.

The charges, which were filed in Wyandotte County District Court, stemmed from crimes that reportedly occurred while Whitlow was employed as a nurse at a Bonner Springs nursing facility.

An investigation by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division and the Bonner Springs Police Department revealed Whitlow stole morphine from vials. The crimes occurred between July and August 2017, according to the news release.

On Thursday, Wyandotte County District Judge Jennifer L. Myers sentenced Whitlow to 21 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections. Convictions such as this one may also result in a period during which the defendant is prohibited from being paid wages through a government health care program.

This was the first conviction stemming from a statewide sweep by the Attorney General’s Office cracking down on illegal and harmful activity in Kansas facilities that receive Medicaid funding, which was announced in September. Charges against nine additional defendants remain pending, according to the release.