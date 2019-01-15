Members of the Leavenworth Board of Education voted Monday to extend the superintendent's contract and give him a pay raise.

Board members raised Superintendent Mike Roth's annual salary by 4.6 percent, or $7,500.

This increases the superintendent's salary from $165,693 to $173,193, according to Kevin Gullett, chief financial officer for the school district.

Roth's contract had been scheduled to expire at the end of the next school year. But board members voted to extend the contract through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

The vote came after board members met behind closed doors in executive session for 15 minutes to discuss personnel issues.

Roth did not join board members during the closed-door session.

Roth has been the superintendent of the Leavenworth school district since 2014.

Also Monday, board members approved a resolution to authorize the levying of property taxes for a capital outlay fund.

The resolution authorizes the levying up to 8 mills each year for the fund. Mills are used in determining property taxes.

Money from the capital outlay fund can be used for things such as building construction and repairs as well as purchasing equipment.

Board member Doug Darling said the school board has approved similar resolutions in the past.

The last resolution was approved four years ago. Darling said that resolution was set to expire after four years. But the new resolution has no expiration date.

Beth Mattox, director of accounts and reports, said the new resolution only provides the authorization for the tax levy.

"We're not changing the mill levy tonight," she said.

The district's mill levy rate for the capital outlay fund already has been for the current school year.

"The mill levy is set every year when the budget is approved," Mattox said.

Gullett said board members approved a levy of 8 mills for the capital outlay fund for the 2018-2019 school year. But the final numbers for assessed valuation in the district required a mill levy of a little less than that, about 7.9 mills.

The resolution cannot take effect until the end of a 40-day protest period.

