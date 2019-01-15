Residents of Leavenworth County saw between four and six inches of snow fall during the weekend winter storm, according to an official with Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

The south end of Leavenworth County had around four inches of snow. Heavier snowfall totals were reported in other areas of the county, according to Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

The snow began Friday afternoon and continued through much of Saturday.

Buchanan said there were several downed power lines reported in Tonganoxie on Saturday.

Deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to more than 15 crashes over the weekend as well as other incidents related to the storm, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Some of the crashes resulted in injuries.

Sherley believes advanced notice of the winter storm as well as the time of its arrival on Friday helped to prevent additional accidents.

In the city of Leavenworth, police officers responded to five accidents over the weekend, according to Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

Mike McDonald, director of the Leavenworth Public Works Department, believed streets in the city were “in pretty good shape” Monday.

Area residents may see additional snow before the end of the week.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of rain and snow Wednesday night. And there is a chance for snow Friday night and Saturday.

With additional snow in the forecast, Sherley is urging motorists to carry items such as blankets and bottled water in their vehicles and also have their cell phones charged in case they become stuck. He also recommends leaving early for appointments and allowing ample stopping distance between vehicles.

Temperatures also may be colder this weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high temperature of around 19 degrees for Saturday in Leavenworth and a high of around 15 degrees for Sunday.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR