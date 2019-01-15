A man taken to the hospital last week after he was shocked by a power line while working in a bucket truck in Lansing, police and fire department officials said.

A man taken to the hospital last week after he was shocked by a power line while working in a bucket truck in Lansing, police and fire department officials said.

The incident was reported at 11:14 a.m. Jan. 8 on Rock Creek Loop.

The 30-year-old Independence, Missouri, man was conscious and alert after the incident, according to Capt. Ben Ontiveros of the Lansing Police Department.