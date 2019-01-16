When they met Monday, members of the Lansing Board of Education were briefed about school threat assessment protocols.

When they met Monday, members of the Lansing Board of Education were briefed about school threat assessment protocols.

“This is our No. 1 priority in the school district, the safety of our students,” Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam said.

He said it is important to keep board members informed about what school officials are doing in regards to safety.

Stufflebeam said board members received a presentation from the district’s school resource officer, emergency preparedness coordinator and a school psychologist.

Stufflebeam said the state government has implemented new school drill requirements. He said these requirements call for crisis management drills.

“They practice various scenarios when they do those drills,” he said.

He said these include intruder and active shooter drills.

The board also received a presentation from Hollie Becker, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.

Stufflebeam said school officials are looking at adding personnel to help with school improvement including interventionists who would work with students who are behind in reading and math, and instructional coaches, who would work with teachers.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR