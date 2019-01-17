Leavenworth County was under a winter weather advisory Wednesday night. And another winter storm may be moving into the area Friday.

The upcoming storm could bring an additional three to six inches of snow to Leavenworth County and produce winds of 30 to 35 mph. The snowfall likely will be followed by extremely cold temperatures, according to Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management officials received a briefing Wednesday about the upcoming storm. The briefing was provided by the National Weather Service Office in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

The storm may produce moderate to heavy snowfall Friday evening into Saturday afternoon.

Snow and ice-covered roads along with reduced visibility could result in hazardous travel conditions, according to Buchanan.

It is anticipated an arctic air mass will move into the region Sunday. Temperatures in the area Sunday morning may range between minus-1 and 9 degrees with wind chill values between minus-6 and minus-16 degrees.

