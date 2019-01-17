A Lansing High School student has collected nearly 1,000 boxes of cereal to donate to a local charity.

Hunter Hotaling set a goal to collect 300 boxes of cereal to donate to Catholic Charities during a one-month individual service project in the fall.

Collections were so brisk that he extended the donation window to two months – then three months.

Since beginning the cereal drive, Hotaling has collected almost 1,000 boxes of cereal.

Hotaling said he does a service project twice each year – once in the fall and once in the spring.

Last fall, he reached out to representatives of Catholic Charities for a service project suggestion.

“They said they always needed cereal,” he said.

Hotaling began getting the word out about his cereal drive by word of mouth and social media.

“Social media has been a huge tool for the drive,” he said. “You can reach so many people.”

Hotaling spoke about his service project this week at the Leavenworth Kiwanis meeting at the Heritage Center. He has made similar presentations to other civic groups as well.

Hotaling comes from a military family. His father is a retired U.S. Army officer who now works as a civilian employee for the Department of the Army. His mother is a retired U.S. Army captain and currently a school administrator.

“I’m grateful to have been raised by people who value the importance of helping others,” Hunter Hotaling said.

Hotaling has been recognized for numerous academic, civic and philanthropic achievements. He has participated in many volunteer events, performed on the high school and community theater stage and participated in athletics.

Hotaling will graduate this spring from Lansing High School and attend the University of Tennessee next fall to study law.

Although the cereal campaign is officially over, Hotaling said he will still collect cereal to donate to Catholic Charities.

To make arrangements, call or text him at 915-342-6167.