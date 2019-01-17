A Leavenworth man accused of battering his infant son will undergo a mental health evaluation at a state hospital.

Robert F. Green, 22, appeared Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for what had been scheduled as a motions hearing.

But District Judge Michael Gibbens said he was suspending the case after defense attorney Joel Rook requested that Green be evaluated to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Green is charged with two counts of aggravated battery. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between Aug. 20 and Sept. 5 in Leavenworth while Green’s son was left in the defendant’s care.

Green’s case was scheduled to go to trial Feb. 11. But Gibbens said Wednesday that he was canceling the trial.

Rook said in court Wednesday that he filed a motion for a competency evaluation after receiving a letter from his client.

Rook said Green felt he was having difficulties proceeding with the case. The defense attorney said his client indicated that he was depressed and suffering from a mental disorder.

Rook said it is his understanding that Green had been a heavy drug user for a number of years.

The defense attorney said he believes Green has a basic understanding of what is happening. But Rook said he requested the evaluation in the interest of being careful.

“I do believe he is able to understand me,” Rook said.

Rook said Green generally does not have much to say during their conversations.

Rook also has filed a motion indicating he may argue Green lacked the mental state to be criminally responsible due to mental disease or defect.

Gibbens ordered that Green be transferred from the county jail to Larned State Security Hospital to be evaluated for competency. The judge said he also will ask doctors at the state hospital to provide an opinion regarding the defendant’s mental state at the time of the alleged crimes.

Gibbens scheduled a Feb. 27 hearing to review the status of Green’s evaluation.

