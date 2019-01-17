Sentencing has been continued in the case of a Leavenworth man who pleaded guilty to taking indecent liberties with his foster child.

Floyd W. Hardin Jr., 38, was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Leavenworth County District Court. But his sentencing has been continued until Feb. 15.

Hardin pleaded guilty in August to aggravated indecent liberties with a child who was between the age of 14-16.

The crime reportedly occurred in December 2016. The victim, who was 15 at the time, had been placed in Hardin’s Leavenworth home as a foster child.

The victim reported to the foster mother of being inappropriately touched by Hardin, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, the prosecution and defense each will make its own recommendation for sentencing.

According to a presentencing report, 59 months, or nearly five years, would be considered the standard prison sentence in the case under the state’s sentencing guidelines.

An attorney for Hardin has filed a motion seeking probation.

Sentencing was continued Wednesday at the request of Deputy County Attorney Joan Lowdon.

Lowdon said she received a report shortly before the sentencing was scheduled to begin. The report was from a doctor who may have been called to testify Wednesday on behalf of Hardin.

Lowdon said it appears the doctor believes Hardin is at a low risk of reoffending in the future.

Lowdon said she had read through the eight-page report, and may have questions for the doctor during the cross examination of his testimony.

“I would like more time to actually prepare for them,” she said.

Richard Johnson, an attorney for Hardin, said the doctor had not been retained by the defense as an expert witness but had treated Hardin as a therapist.

Because the doctor is a clinician and not a retained expert, Johnson had not expected to receive a report. But the defense attorney received a report from the doctor Wednesday, and a copy was presented to the prosector.

District Judge Michael Gibbens said he believed the the situation had resulted in an unfair surprise. He granted the request for a continuance.

Johnson indicated he plans to have two doctors testify during the Feb. 15 sentencing. He anticipates their testimony could take a couple of hours.

A report from the other doctor was submitted to the prosecution last summer.

Hardin remains free on bond.

