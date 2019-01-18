1. FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE: Westside Family Church will host Family Movie Matinee. Attendees are welcome to bring their bean bag chair or favorite seat. There will be unlimited popcorn. The movie “Toy Story” will be shown.
WHEN: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Westside Family Church, 738 Eisenhower Road
COST: Free
INFO: 913-890-4050
2. MAKE & TAKE EVENT: Board & Brush Creative Studio will host a family-friendly Valentine’s Make & Take Event. Attendees will paint a special Valentine’s Day gift. All ages are welcome.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday
WHERE: Board & Brush Creative Studio, 207/b Delaware St.
COST: $15
INFO: 913-583-4222
3. LATIN MUSIC NIGHT: Island Spice Jamaican Restaurant will host Latin Music Night. There will be free beginner salsa dancing lessons. DJ Spinning the Best will be the special guest.
WHEN: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday
WHERE: Island Spice Jamaican Restaurant, 325 Delaware St.
COST: $5 at the door (21-over), $10 at the door (18-21 years old)
INFO: 913-297-2292
4. CUT-A-THON FOR ALLANNA: Tom & Ann’s Haircolorists will host a fundraiser for one of its stylists, Allanna Tresner, who is battling breast cancer.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Tom & Ann’s Haircolorists, 101 S. Broadway St.
COST: $20 minimum donation
INFO: 913-682-1828
5. WATCH PARTY: The Groggery will host a watch party for the Chiefs’ game against the Patriots in the AFC Championship. There will be several drink specials throughout the game. The watch party is a potluck, so bring a dish to share.
WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: The Groggery, 800 N. Main St., Lansing
COST: Prices vary
INFO: 913-297-0132