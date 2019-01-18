The Basehor City Council and mayor have hired a new city administrator.

Leslee Rivarola’s appointment to the position was approved Wednesday during a Basehor City Council meeting. She is scheduled to begin her duties as the new city administrator Feb. 4.

Rivarola, 37, said she has an extensive background in public service.

“I just love serving the public, and I really believe in the work that we do,” she said.

She currently serves as the city administrator of Lake Lotawana, Missouri. She has been in this job for about four years.

She has held other positions in the public service field including code enforcement officer and public works director.

Rivarola also has worked as a consultant to assist small municipalities.

The Basehor City Council began searching for a new city administrator after Lloyd Martley Jr. retired from the position in June.

City Clerk Katherine Renn has been serving as the interim city administrator.

In October, Rivarola worked with members of the City Council in her role as a consultant.

She sees her new job with the city as an opportunity to work alongside dedicated officials.

“I look forward to helping them achieve their goals,” she said.

Rivarola grew up in Kansas City, Kansas.

She received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Park University, Parkville, Missouri, and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas, Lawrence.

Council members approved a two-year contract for the new city administrator. The contract allows for a couple of one-year extensions. Rivarola’s salary for the first year of her contract will be $117,000.

Rivarola said she is not required to live in Basehor as a condition of her employment. She does not have immediate plans to move to the city.

