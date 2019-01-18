A winter weather advisory has been issued for a snow storm that is expected to arrive in the area today.

The winter weather advisory is scheduled to be in effect in Leavenworth County from 6 p.m. today to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The advisory issued by the National Weather Service cautions that the storm may cause travel difficulties with slippery roads and limited visibility.

“People just need to be prepared,” said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

According to information released this morning by the NWS, Leavenworth County could receive between one and four inches of snow from the storm.

There is a chance of rain this afternoon ahead of the snowfall.

The potential for 25-35 mph winds combined with the snow could reduce visibility to less than a mile.

Temperatures Saturday night will drop to single digits with possible wind chill values of less than zero.

