The Leavenworth County Development Corporation is beginning 2019 with new leadership.

Harland Russell was appointed Friday to the position of president of LCDC’s Board of Directors.

“I’m excited about this organization and I hope you guys are as well,” Russell said.

He spoke during the annual membership meeting of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, a nonprofit economic development organization.

“The things we’re doing in Leavenworth County are exciting,” Russell said.

Russell, who had been serving as LCDC’s vice president, was appointed to a two-year term as the new president during the membership meeting.

Russell thanked the other members of the LCDC board as well as supporters of the organization from the public and private sectors.

Russell also thanked the full-time staff members of LCDC – Executive Director Steve Jack, Economic Development Coordinator Lisa Haack and Office Manager Mary Mack.

“I think we have three of the hardest working employees out there,” Russell said.

Russell replaces David Schroeder, who now holds the title of immediate past president.

Russell presented Schroeder with a plaque that honored him for his service as LCDC president during the last two years.

At the beginning of the meeting, Schroeder reviewed recent accomplishments of LCDC. He said LCDC has played a crucial role this past year in job retention, job creation and capital investment throughout the county.

Friday’s membership meeting also featured remarks by guest speaker Karl Eberle who worked in the manufacturing field for major companies and now works as a consultant.

Eberle offered tips for leadership including visiting with employees every day.

“It’s a real effective way to get to know people,” he said.

He also recommended following up on things employees have to say.

Eberle said he also spent time working every job at a factory he supervised.

“You really get an appreciation for what people do and how good they’re at it,” he said.

