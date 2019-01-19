Independent also files

Local Republicans have chosen their party’s candidate for the new 4th District of the Leavenworth County Commission.

And another person has filed as an independent candidate in the race.

Chad Schimke was elected the Republican nominee for the 4th District during a special convention that took place Thursday in Lansing.

In November, voters approved the expansion of the Leavenworth County Commission from three members to five. Current commissioners already have drawn new district boundaries in preparation of the expansion. Voters in the new 4th and 5th Districts will go to the polls March 26 to elect their representatives on the commission.

The 4th District comprises the city of Lansing, Delaware Township and a section of southeast Leavenworth. The 5th District comprises Tonganoxie, Reno and Sherman townships as well as the cities of Tonganoxie and Linwood.

Under state law, Democratic and Republican nominees for the special election are selected through party conventions.

During a special convention last week, Troy Smith was chosen as the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 4th District race, and Stuart Sweeney was selected as the Democratic nominee for the 5th District race.

Republicans plan to have another special convention this morning to select their party’s candidate for the 5th District race.

Schimke was selected as his party’s nominee by Republican precinct committee men and women from the new 4th District.

Schimke was one of four Republicans who received nominations during Thursday night’s convention.

Schimke won his party’s nomination during the third round of voting, according Rett Rogers, chairman of the Leavenworth County Republican Party.

Schimke lives is the Delaware Township. Before district boundaries were redrawn, he lived in the County Commission’s 2nd District.

He ran for the County Commission last year in the 2nd District, but he was defeated in the Republican primary.

Schimke said he has attended many County Commission meetings. And there have been times he has had questions or concerns about the way commissioners interact with each other or members of the public.

“I thought it could be done better,” he said.

Schimke, a local business owner, also feels he can help with the county’s budget.

In addition to Schimke and Smith, there will be at least one independent candidate in the 4th District race.

Hank Spellman, Lansing, has submitted a petition with a sufficient number of signatures to place him on the ballot for the March 26 special election, according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

Spellman, who is retired, said he wants to give back to the community.

He said collecting the signatures needed for him to file as an independent candidate was tough.

“It took a good five, six weeks,” he said.

Another independent candidate, David Frese of Tonganoxie, will appear on the ballot for the 5th District race.

