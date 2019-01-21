The weather may be frosty, but that is not expected to stop cyclists from participating in the 22nd annual Bicycle Cancerthon next weekend.

Santa Fe Trails Bicycle and Coffee Shop once again is hosting the winter event to benefit the American Cancer Society.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 on the running track at Richard Warren Middle School, 3501 New Lawrence Road.

Teams will relay on bikes for six hours to compete for trophies in several categories, including male team, women’s team, mixed team and junior team. All teams will have three members. Riders can participate as individuals as well.

A new category will be added this year – four-person teams that will take turns riding a single-speed bicycle.

“The teams really push each other,” said Brendan Sheehan, owner of Santa Fe Trails Bicycle and Coffee Shop.

Sheehan said approximately 60 cyclists of all ages and abilities will be competing.

The event is always held on the weekend after the NFL conference championship games and before the Super Bowl.

Sheehan said the Bicycle Cancerthon is popular among cyclists because the track is level, traffic-free and cleared of debris or snow – and it raises money for a good cause.

Sheehan said 100 percent of the money raised will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

“People are getting cabin fever about this time of year,” he said. “They look forward to this every year. It’s crazy. It’s going to be cold but we’re doing it.”

Asked if he checked the extended forecast for next week, Sheehan said “I try not to look.”

The forecast is calling for a high of 28 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a west wind of about 10 mph.

The event will be held rain, snow or shine and regardless of the temperature.

Sheehan said more and more money is raised at the event each year. Last year, he said $2,250 was raised.

There will be free food and refreshments throughout the day.

Entry fee is $35 per person. Checks should be made out to the American Cancer Society and mailed or delivered to Santa Fe Trails Bicycle and Coffee Shop, 419 Delaware St., Leavenworth, KS, 66043.

Participants can also register for the event on the day of the competition.

For more information, call the shop at 913-682-2444.