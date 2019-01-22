A local food pantry has partnered with Second Harvest food bank to help Leavenworth residents keep food in their homes.

Iris Arnold and a team of volunteers from The Leavenworth Mission food pantry will distribute food on the last Friday of every month. The first distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Bob Dougherty Park, Second and Kiowa streets.

The food distributions are available for all Leavenworth residents. There are no income requirements. Federal employees who are affected by the partial government shutdown are welcome to participate.

Those who participate are asked to drive up to the distribution site. Volunteers will put food directly into cars and drivers can remain in their vehicles.

For more information, contact Arnold at 913-651-8800.