While forecasts had predicted heavier snowfall, Leavenworth County saw between one and 1.5 inches of snow during a weekend storm, an emergency management official said.

The storm arrived in the area Friday.

“We got very little snow,” said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

He said the areas that were hardest hit by the storm were to the north of Leavenworth County.

The snow storm was followed by cooler temperatures in the area.

Local residents may continue to experience temperatures that are below what is considered normal through the end of the month and into the beginning of February, according to the National Weather Service.

There are chances for snow showers this week.

There is a chance of rain possibly mixed with snow showers this afternoon. There also is a chance for freezing rain tonight, according to the NWS.

There is an additional chance of snow Saturday.