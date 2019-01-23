A woman who reportedly assaulted a law enforcement officer by throwing items at a patrol vehicle during a pursuit has entered into a plea deal.

Shauntel M. Cornelius pleaded no contest Tuesday to several charges to resolve three cases. Several other charges were dismissed.

Cornelius, 29, had been charged in Leavenworth County District Court with felony charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal littering.

These charges stemmed from a July 6 pursuit during which shots were reportedly fired. The pursuit began in the area of 207th Street and Kansas 92 Highway.

Cornelius reportedly was a passenger in a pickup truck that was pursued. She was not accused of firing the shots. But she reportedly threw items from the back of the truck at the vehicle driven by a pursuing officer.

In court Tuesday, she pleaded no contest to the charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine. The other charges in the case were dismissed.

In another case, Cornelius entered a no contest plea Tuesday to a charge of interference with a law enforcement officer.

This crime reportedly occurred Nov. 8, 2017, in rural Leavenworth.

Cornelius pleaded no contest Tuesday in a third case to a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police. Other charges were dismissed in this case.

This case stemmed from a Feb. 9 incident in the city of Leavenworth.

As part of the plea agreement, there will be a joint recommendation for a prison sentence of 32 months.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 1.

Cornelius remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail as she awaits sentencing.

“It is obvious law enforcement officers have a tough and thankless job,” County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release. “Not only do they have to patrol for crime and answer calls, but then they have people who will run, flee and even try to harm them to avoid apprehension. They deserve our appreciation every day, because even after a bad day they get back up and start all over.”

Anthony J. Robertson also faces charges in connection to the July 6 pursuit.

Robertson, 33, is alleged to have driven the pickup that was pursued by deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office. He is accused of firing shots at a deputy during the pursuit.

He is charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer.

His case is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 4.

