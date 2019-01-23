A woman who is awaiting sentencing for a Leavenworth murder asked a judge to launch an investigation into the conduct of police officers and prosecutors.

The request was made Tuesday as Barbara M. Frantz appeared in Leavenworth County District Court.

Frantz, 52, was convicted in July of first-degree murder.

She was charged after her estranged husband, Gary, was shot Jan. 27, 2017, in a parking lot in downtown Leavenworth.

She has not yet been sentenced in the case. She remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Frantz appeared in court Tuesday for a status hearing. Attorneys for Frantz had failed to show up for two previous hearings in the case. But both of her attorneys were in the courtroom Tuesday.

At the end of the hearing, Frantz read a statement in which she asked District Judge Michael Gibbens to have the FBI conduct an investigation to determine if members of the Leavenworth Police Department who investigated the murder and attorneys who prosecuted the case had committed illegal acts.

Frantz, who argues someone else committed the murder, is alleging that investigators and prosecutors covered up evidence in the case.

Frantz said she had sent Gibbens a 24-page report on the matter.

Gibbens said he does not have authority over the FBI.

“They’re a federal agency,” he said.

He said the document sent by Frantz is on file.

The judge said he assumes Frantz’s legal counsel are going over these matters as they prepare for post-trial motions in the case.

Frantz’s attorneys have requested transcripts of the trial, which lasted about two weeks, before filing post-trial motions.

Gibbens said transcripts have been prepared for the first five days of the trial. He said that leaves about 3.5 days of the trial that still need to be transcribed.

Stacey Schlimmer, an attorney for Frantz, suggested scheduling a hearing for post-trial motions in about 90 days. She recommended setting aside a full day for the hearing.

“We need to subpoena a couple of witnesses,” she said.

Gibbens scheduled the hearing for post-trial motions for May 28.

If Gibbens denies the defense motions, he will then set a date for sentencing.

