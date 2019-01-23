A man facing an attempted murder charge in Leavenworth County had been expected to enter a plea Tuesday. But the matter was continued because the defense attorney was unable to appear in court.

Andrew G. Foderaro, 20, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with attempted first-degree murder, possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

The charges stem from an Oct. 27, 2017, incident that occurred on 227th Street in the rural Easton area.

A criminal complaint alleges that Foderaro discharged a firearm multiple times with the intent to kill another man.

The victim was taken to the hospital following the incident.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley has said authorities believe the shooting resulted from a drug deal that had gone bad.

During a Jan. 4 hearing, Foderaro’s attorney, Carl Cornwell, indicated he thought the case had been resolved through a plea agreement, but he asked for more time to review a plea advisory with his client.

Foderaro, who remains in custody, was back in court Tuesday.

Cornwell did not appear in court Tuesday, but he had filed a motion for a continuance. In his motion, the attorney indicated he has been unable to appear in court because of recent surgery.

District Judge Michael Gibbens did not set a new court date in the case. The judge said he would have someone contact Cornwell about when the attorney will be able to return to court.

