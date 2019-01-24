Members of the Leavenworth Board of Education recently were given a glimpse of what a new intermediate school should look like once it’s completed.

School officials had a groundbreaking for the intermediate center in October. And the school is slated for completion in January 2020, according to Jake Potter, director of public relations for the school district.

The intermediate center, which is being constructed on the grounds of Richard Warren Middle School, will house all of the district’s fifth- and sixth-grade classes. The center is the first project started after voters approved a $36.7 million bond issue in June.

Amber Beverlin with the architectural firm DLR Group provided a design update last week to members of the Leavenworth school board. Her presentation included renderings of what different areas of the school will look like including classrooms, collaboration spaces and the gymnasium.

Rod Oathout, who also works for DLR Group, discussed the possibility of having solar panels on the new school. But from a business prospective, he said it probably would not make sense.

Under his analysis, it would take 50 years for the school district to receive a payback.

“The payback would be infinite because none of the equipment would last that long,” he said.

Board President Mike Carney said “the real payback is what you do to help the environment.”

Oathout said there are options for using solar panels for educational purposes at the school.

A copy of slides from Beverlin’s presentation can be found on the school district’s website at

www.usd453.org/about_us/2018_bond_issue/5th_6th_grade_intermediate_-_design_renderings/

