When they met Tuesday, Leavenworth city commissioners had their first consideration of an ordinance that would rezone the former Immaculata High School property.

Commissioners reached a consensus to advance the ordinance for a final vote during a future meeting.

Immaculata, which was a Catholic high school, closed in 2017. The property, which is located in downtown Leavenworth, is now owned by a limited liability company known as Exact Loft and Gym.

The developer plans to repurpose the former school building into apartments. The gymnasium area of the former school will be used for commercial space, according to Leavenworth City Planner Julie Hurley.

If approved, the ordinance would rezone the former school from a central business district to a residential mixed use district.

Hurley said residential and commercial uses are allowed in properties zoned for a central business district. But central business district zoning requirements would place restrictions on having residential units on half of the first floor.

She said the zoning change will allow the entire first floor to be used for apartments.

The ordinance also would rezone a vacant lot behind the old school from a high density single family residential district to a residential mixed use district.

Hurley said a parking lot will be constructed on the vacant lot.

There already is a city-owned parking lot located behind the former school building. But Hurley said members of the Leavenworth Planning Commission requested that the developer provide the additional lot to alleviate concerns about parking in the area.

The former Immaculata High School building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Leavenworth Downtown Historic District. Plans for the property have been reviewed by members of the Leavenworth Preservation Commission, according to Hurley.

