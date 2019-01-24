The University of Kansas will offer three enrichment courses in Leavenworth as part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

Each course will include three two-hour sessions. The classes will be held at TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 1001 N. 4th St.

The first course is Operation Overlord: The 75th Anniversary of D-Day. It will be held from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 12, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.

The course will cover the largest military operation of World War II.

The next course will be Woodstock at 50. It will be held from 2-4 p.m. March 7, March 14 and March 21.

The course will explore cultural and political events from the time of the Monterey International Pop Music Festival through the Woodstock Music and Art Fair to the Altamont Speedway Festival.

The final course will be How Space-based Technology Affects Your Daily Life. It will be held from 2-4 p.m. April 9, April 16 and April 23.

The course will examine the world’s dependency on technology.

“Our mission statement is to provide noncredit enrichment classes for folks 50-over,” said Jim Peters, director of the program. “But learners of all ages are welcome.”

Each class costs $50. Alumni of the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Washburn University will receive a $10 discount.

Peters said the courses involve no tests and no homework.

“But it’s surprising,” Peters said. “People in the classes are taking notes like crazy. It helps them retain what they are learning. There’s usually a lot of note-takers in those classes.”

Peters said more than 3,000 people took Osher courses last year through the KU system, including about 50 in Leavenworth.

Peters said Osher classes began at KU in 2004. The program now offers 69 classes at 25 sites in 15 cities. There are 120 Osher Lifelong Learning Institute sites across the United States.

The Osher program is the brainchild of Bernard Osher, a 91-year-old philanthropist living in San Francisco.

Peters said Osher is one of the leading philanthropists in the world. He has given away more than $850 million during his life, Peters said.

To enroll in the courses or for more information, visit www.osher.ku.edu or call 913-897-8530.