Local schools canceled classes Wednesday because of a winter storm that produced ice and snow.

The storm arrived in the area on Tuesday, creating icy conditions at a time when some may have been traveling home from work.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said rain and rapidly falling temperatures resulted in flash freezing. Elevated surfaces and areas that had not previously been treated became icy.

She said the sleet and snow that followed provided some traction on slick surfaces.

Buchanan said snowfall totals in the county ranged from a trace to less than an inch.

Easton public schools dismissed early Tuesday afternoon because of the forecasted weather conditions, according to the district’s Twitter account.

Despite the icy conditions, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said he had not heard of many accidents in the city.

“I think most people knew the weather was coming, got home after work and stayed there,” he said.

He said the Leavenworth Police Department initiated a walk-in reporting policy for accidents Tuesday night. In cases in which no one was injured and vehicles were not disabled, drivers were asked to exchange information but wait to report the accidents to police.

Crews were out Tuesday night treating and plowing roads. And their efforts continued Wednesday morning, according to public works officials from the county government and city of Leavenworth.

The Lansing public schools were among the many schools that were closed Wednesday following the winter storm.

Lansing Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam said the type of precipitation in the forecast, the timing of the storm and the anticipated amount of precipitation are factors considered when making a determination about canceling classes.

Stufflebeam said he generally communicates with other superintendents in Leavenworth County about possible school closings.

“We all talk,” he said.

The University of Saint Mary had classes Wednesday. But the start of the school day was delayed until 10 a.m., according to the university’s website.

Offices for the Leavenworth County government did not open until noon Wednesday because of the inclement weather. A weekly County Commission meeting that had been scheduled for Wednesday morning was postponed until today, according to information from Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Buchanan said temperatures will experience an arctic dip over the next few days.

“We’re just going to stay in the freezer through the end of the week,” she said.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance for snow Friday night in Leavenworth and another chance of snow Monday.

