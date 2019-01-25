1. RETIRING OF WREATHS: Wreaths laid during the recent Wreaths Across America event will be picked up Saturday.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday

WHERE: Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, 395 Biddle Blvd., and Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Road

COST: Free

INFO: 913-758-4105 (Fort Leavenworth), 913-727-1376 (Leavenworth)

2. BICYCLE CANCERTHON: Participants will be on teams and ride for six hours in this annual benefit for the American Cancer Society.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Richard Warren Middle School, 3501 New Lawrence Road

COST: $35 per person

INFO: 913-682-2444

3. LADIES NIGHT OUT: The Leavenworth Times is hosting the annual benefit for CASA and the Alliance Against Family Violence.

WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Heritage Center, 109 Delaware St.

COST: $15 per person

INFO: 913-682-0305

4. WINTER BLAST: Taste some new teas, enjoy some snacks and take advantage of some discounts.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Queen’s Pantry Teas, 510 Delaware St.

COST: Prices vary

INFO: 913-680-1899

5. A TOAST TO KANSAS: There will be music and birthday cake at the winery in preparation of Kansas Day on Tuesday.

WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Holy-Field Vineyard and Winery, 18807 158th St., Basehor

COST: Free

INFO: 913-724-9468