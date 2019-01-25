When they met Thursday, Leavenworth County commissioners voted to renew the contract of the county administrator.

County Administrator Mark Loughry has been serving in the position since 2017. However, his job title initially was financial administrator.

After meeting behind closed doors in executive session for more than 40 minutes, commissioners voted to approve a resolution that authorized Commission Chairman Doug Smith to execute a new agreement that had been reached with Loughry.

The Times has requested a copy of the agreement. But a copy was not immediately available Thursday because the contract was said to still need a signature.

Thursday's commission meeting originally had been scheduled for Wednesday. But the meeting was rescheduled because of inclement weather.

During Thursday's meeting, commissioners also discussed the process used to appoint members to the Leavenworth County Port Authority Board of Directors.

The Port Authority is an economic development organization that was created in 1969 through an agreement between the County Commission and Leavenworth City Commission.

Under the agreement, members of the Port Authority are appointed by both the County Commission and City Commission.

In July, members of the County Commission approved an amended version of the agreement that would have given the county sole authority to appoint members to the Port Authority.

The new agreement was never ratified by the City Commission, and the Port Authority continues to operate under the 1969 agreement.

Louis Klemp, who served last year as chairman of the County Commission, suggested in October that county commissioners look at withdrawing from the Port Authority. Klemp later resigned from the commission.

Commissioners Vicky Kaaz and Jeff Culbertson have recently joined the County Commission.

There currently is a vacancy on the Port Authority board.

Loughry asked commissioners Thursday how they wish to appoint people to the Port Authority.

Kaaz said she feels a new agreement is needed. She suggested each city in the county should have representation on the Port Authority. She said there also could be two at-large members from the county.

Smith said he agrees with the idea of every city having representation.

Culbertson suggested that no elected official be appointed to the Port Authority in the future.

Currently, the Port Authority has one board member, Vernon Fields, who is an elected official. Fields is an elected member of the Basehor City Council.

Loughry suggested county commissioners may want to have a work session to discuss what they see as the key issues for a new agreement.

Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer attended Thursday's meeting.

Kramer said he believes city commissioners would be open to a discussion about updating the agreement.

"We understand it's a 1969 agreement," he said.

But he suggested not waiting to appoint someone to fill the vacancy on the Port Authority. He said updating the agreement may take some time.

He said the Port Authority has a five-member board.

"Twenty percent of the Port Authority is vacant right now," he said.

Loughry said the County Commission and City Commission have followed a practice in the past of one body recommending someone for the Port Authority and the other body giving its approval. He said it would now be the City Commission's turn to provide a recommendation.

