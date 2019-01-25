The new mayor of the city of Leavenworth has made national news.

Jermaine Wilson will appear Friday night in a three-minute piece on the CBS Evening News.

Wilson will appear on the weekly series “On the Road” with host Steve Hartman. The piece will air about 5:50 p.m. Friday on KCTV, the CBS affiliate in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I’m excited,” Wilson said. “I am very thankful for the opportunity.”

Before being elected to the Leavenworth City Commission and being named mayor, Wilson served close to three years in prison as a young adult for drug possession.

Since then, Wilson said he has turned his life around.

Wilson founded Unity in the Community several years ago. The organization’s mission is to bring people in Leavenworth together.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson recently said Wilson has been “a role model to so many people.”

Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city of Leavenworth, said Wilson has been featured on several local television and radio programs in recent weeks to tell his comeback story.

Roxanne Feitel, a producer for the CBS program, said the television network first heard about Wilson’s story when he was named the city’s mayor earlier in January.

She said that began a process of arranging a film crew to come to Leavenworth and shoot the piece.

She said Hartman and a film crew shot footage and did interviews with Wilson throughout the day on Tuesday. The television crew also attended Tuesday night’s Leavenworth City Commission meeting.

Feitel said the series, which has been a staple at the network for 51 years, highlights human interest stories that demonstrate “goodness, kindness and humanity.”