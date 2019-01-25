Registration is underway for the third annual Youth Entrepreneurial Challenge.

The event, sponsored by Grow Leavenworth County, is aimed at fostering an entrepreneurial spirit in students in seventh through 12th grade.

The competition will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at Basehor-Linwood High School, but an executive summary – or business plan – must be submitted by Feb. 8.

“These young adults can learn valuable job and life skills, and they can network with small business experts and fellow students,” said Tim Dossey of Grow Leavenworth County.

The top three competitors will win cash prizes, with the winner earning $1,500. The winner advances to the state competition in Manhattan, Kansas, later this spring.

Dossey said the competition is set up like the television show “Shark Tank.” Applicants submit their business plans and judges review them and provide feedback.

At the competition, students do an elevator pitch – actually in an elevator – in which they have 60 seconds to sell their idea to the judges.

Participants then do a formal presentation using slides, handouts and samples.

This year’s judges will be Erik Pedersen and Shelley Paasch of NetWork Kansas, Will Katz, president of the Small Business Development Council, and Fred Smeckle, a representative of the King Solomon Masonic Lodge No. 10 in Leavenworth.

In prior years, students presented business plans for such things as modified desks, horse therapy and one-hour cell phone repair kiosks.

“Every idea is considered,” Dossey said, “and competitors, even if not successful, are given instruction on how to flesh out their visions to make their idea even better.”

The competition is free to enter for the students, but they must live and go to school in Leavenworth County.

Students interested in competing in the event should contact their business teachers or counselors at school.

For more information, visit Grow Leavenworth County’s Facebook page or www.networkkansas.com