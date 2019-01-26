The Kansas Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a former physician assistant who was found guilty of sexually abusing patients at the Leavenworth veterans hospital.

The Court of Appeals released its decision in the appeal of Mark E. Wisner on Friday.

Wisner, 67, was convicted in 2017 in Leavenworth County District Court of one felony count of aggravated criminal sodomy, one felony count of aggravated sexual battery and three misdemeanor charges of sexual battery. The crimes occurred between 2012 and 2014 while Wisner was working at the Eisenhower VA Medical Center.

Wisner was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison.

Wisner appealed his convictions for the aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated sexual battery charges, arguing the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence to sustain the convictions.

But the Court of Appeals judges who reviewed the case affirmed the convictions for both charges.

Wisner remains in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections. He currently is housed at the Norton Correctional Facility, according to a KDOC website.

His earliest possible release date is September 2029.

