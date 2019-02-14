Fort Leavenworth has its own chapter in African-American history with the Buffalo Soldiers that continues to the present.

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

When Black History Month is mentioned, many people may immediately think of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. or Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman, but Fort Leavenworth has its own chapter in African-American history with the Buffalo Soldiers that continues to the present.

The Buffalo Soldiers Chapter of ROCKS Inc. traces its roots to the 1960s when black officers at the Command and General Staff College came together to provide each other with academic support.

“(Black men) were the minority of the schoolhouse at that time so they felt like they wanted to get together,” said Capt. Laura Rollins, ROCKS community outreach coordinator and Command and General Staff Officer Course student. “They felt more comfortable that way.”

Since 1974, ROCKS Inc. has grown into a nationwide organization open to men and women of all races who work to provide mentorship and help to the community, particularly through scholarships and tutoring. Monday through Thursday, several ROCKS members can be found at the Richard Allen Cultural Center, 412 Kiowa St., Leavenworth, tutoring students from kindergarten through 12th-grade.

“We’re in school ourselves,” Rollins said. “I know how I feel coming out of school and I wish somebody could help me. So, looking at these kids, they’re growing up. If they feel like they have somewhere to go and they’re safe and I can help them in any kind of way that I can, that was my main purpose.”

Capt. Sindie Hicks, ROCKS member and CGSOC student, said she enjoys working with the students.

“Having this program here allows parents to get assistance and help that they wouldn’t normally be able to get,” Hicks said. “So, being able to come here and have this facility and people actually come here and help them is great.”

The tutoring program at the center has been around for more than 20 years said Edna Wagner, RACC director.

“The tutoring program started with all-black kids, but I just know the need is for all our kids and not just African-American kids. So, now the program is open for any kids … because it is important that we give back to the community,” Wagner said. “ROCKS is a part of helping give back to the community. They come and give that community service time to the kids because we always share with them the importance of how one gave them the helping hand when they were growing up, so it is time for them to help.”

The program is tailored to each student’s needs, whether that be one-on-one help or working in small groups, Wagner said.

Sebastian Miranda, a second-grader at Bradley Elementary School, and George Miranda, a fourth-grader at Bradley, said they enjoy coming to the center.

“It is kind of fun,” Sebastian said. “I do my homework and read.”

“(The tutors) help me do my work and finish it,” George said. “They’re smart and have been to school before.

“Science (is my favorite subject) because you get to learn the important things of life,” George added.

When Black History Month was first recognized in 1976, its purpose was to encourage the inclusion of black history in the school curriculum, which Wagner said is what makes the center the appropriate place for the tutoring with the Richard Allen Cultural Museum just above.

“We know that black history is not taught in the school system but once a year in February,” Wagner said. “Our plan is for kids to understand that their history is 365 days in a year, 24 hours a day, and all they have to do is read, whether they pick up a newspaper or get on the computer and pull something up (on the internet),” Wagner said.

The museum includes many local pieces of history, including the Underground Railroad that runs through the Bethel AME Church in Leavenworth, and Donald Hollowell and his brother, Harry Hollowell, who were from Leavenworth. Donald Hollowell was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s first lawyer and Harry Hollowell was the Army’s first black band director.

“I always challenge the kids to find somebody new that has challenged something recently,” Wagner said. “We have plenty of folks who have contributed to African-American history, and some of them are right here in your community.”

For more information on the tutoring program, contact Wagner at (913) 682-8772. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. During the summer, it is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about the museum, visit www.jazzbytheriverleavenworth.com.