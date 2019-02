Saturday, Feb. 16

PREP WRESTLING — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Arkansas City TBA; Hesston @ Class 4A Regionals, Pratt TBA; Halstead, Remington @ Class 3-2-1A Regionals, Fredonia TBA.

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton, Hesston @ Class 5-4-3-2-1A State (finals), Capitol Federal Natatorium, Topeka 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ McPherson (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.), Highland CC @ Hesston College (W 1 p.m., M 3 p.m.), West Virginia @ Kansas (M 3 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2), Iowa State @ Kansas State (M 3 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU).

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK — Bethel @ KCAC Championships, Hughes Fieldhouse, Maryville, Mo. TBA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ Southwestern Christian JV noon, Wichita State vs. Grand Canyon @ Tempe, Ariz. 5 p.m., Wichita State vs. Standord @ Tempe, Ariz. 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ NJCAA Cowtown Classic TBA.

PRO HOCKEY — Indy @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ Cincinnati (M noon, ESPN), SMU @ Wichita State (W 2 p.m., Cox 76), Texas Tech @ Kansas (W 2 p.m., TV TBA), Kansas State @ Texas (W 4 p.m., Fox Sports Kansas City).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State vs. Pepperdine @ Tempe, Ariz. 11 a.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Indy @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

PREP BASKETBALL — Class 1A Regionals (G 7 p.m.: Peabody-Burns @ Berean Academy, Burrton @ Moundridge).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas State @ West Virginia (M 8 p.m., ESPN).

Tuesday, Feb. 19

PREP BASKETBALL (girls 6 p.m., boys to follow unless noted) — Newton @ Salina Central, Halstead @ Larned, Pratt @ Hesston, Sedgwick @ Remington, Goessel @ Canton-Galva; Class 1A Regionals (B, 7 p.m.: Chase County @ Burrton, Peabody-Burns @ Elyria Christian; Flinthills @ Moundridge).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ Garden City CC 1 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Indy 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Johnson County CC @ Hesston College (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.), Wichita State @ Tulsa 8 p.m. (ESPNU), Central Florida @ Wichita State (6:30 p.m., Cox 22), Kansas @ Baylor (W 6 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Fort Wayne 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 21

PREP BASKETBALL — Class 1A Regional semifinals @ Moundridge (G 6 and 7:30 p.m.: Flinthills-Elyria Christian winner vs. Chase County; Berean Academy-Peabody-Burns winner vs. Burrton-Moundridge winner).

PREP BOWLING — Newton @ Class 5-4-3-2-1A regionals, All-Star Lanes, Salina 10 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — KCAC post-season tournament @ Bethel 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ Kansas Wesleyan JV 3 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — (CONCACAF Champions League) DC Toluca @ Sporting Kansas City 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22

PREP BASKETBALL (girls 6 p.m., boys to follow unless noted) — Salina South @ Newton; Class 1A Regional semifinals @ Moundridge (B 6 and 7:30 p.m., Berean Academy vs. Burrton-Chase County winner, Elyria Christian—Peabody-Burns winner vs. Moundridge-Flinthills winner).

PREP WRESTLING — Class 5A State @ Hartman Arena, Park City 9:30 a.m.; Class 4A State @ Tony’s Event Center, Salina 9:30 a.m.; Class 3-2-1A State @ Gross Memorial Coliseum, Hays 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State vs. Stephen F. Austin @ Arlington, Texas 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Midland 9 a.m., Bethel @ Concordia (Neb.) 4 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Utah @ Oklahoma City 8:30 p.m. (ESPN).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Fort Wayne 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

PREP WRESTLING — Class 5A State @ Hartman Arena, Park City 9 a.m.; Class 4A State @ Tony’s Event Center, Salina 9 a.m.; Class 3-2-1A State @ Gross Memorial Coliseum, Hays 9 a.m.

PREP BASKETBALL — Class 1A Regionals finals @ Moundridge (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m.).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ KCAC Championships site TBA 7 p.m., Hesston College @ Labette CC (W 2 p.m., M 4 p.m.), Memphis @ Wichita State (M 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU), Kansas @ Texas Tech (M 7 p.m., ESPN), Oklahoma State @ Kansas State (M 3 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU), Wichita State @ Central Florida (W 6:30 p.m.), Kansas @ Oklahoma State (W 1 p.m.), Kansas State @ TCU (W 5 p.m., Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ Labette CC 1 p.m., Wichita State @ Texas-Arlington 11 a.m., Wichita State vs. Stephen F. Austin @ Arlington, Texas 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hastings @ Bethel 1 p.m., Hesston College @ Pratt CC 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Nebraska Wesleyan 10 a.m.

COLLEGE COMPETITIVE CHEER — Bethel @ NAIA Qualifier, Oklahoma City University TBA.

PRO BASKETBALL — Sacramento @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Indy 5:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Texas vs. Kansas City @ Surprise 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Texas-Arlington 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Kansas State club @ Hesston College 2 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City vs. Oakland @ Mesa, Ariz. 2:05 p.m.

