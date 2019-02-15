Topeka already has recorded 6 more inches of snow this cold weather season than it usually does all winter, and more flakes may be on the way.

A storm that swept across the area Friday brought the capital city 2.8 inches of snow as of 7:20 p.m., increasing its total snowfall for this cold weather season to 20 inches, said Brandon Drake, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Topeka.

In comparison, Topeka sees an average of 14 inches of snow in a cold weather season, he said.

Topeka's record snowfall is 47.9 inches, set in 1911-1912, according to the weather service website.

Amid slippery street conditions, Topeka police and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office implemented accident reporting protocols Friday in which officers responded only to crashes involving injuries, impairment, traffic congestion, hazardous materials, hit-and-run drivers, disturbances and vehicles that required towing.

Drivers involved in other crashes were asked to exchange information and report the crash later.

Several school districts canceled classes for the day Friday, as crews were out working to clear Topeka's streets. They had pre-treated bridges on Thursday evening.

School cancellations included Topeka Unified School District 501, Auburn-Washburn USD 437, Shawnee Heights USD 450, Holton USD 336 and Lawrence USD 497. Seaman USD 345 had already planned to have no school Friday because of parent-teacher conferences.

Superintendent Bob Davies expressed concern on USD 336's Facebook page that the district would "not be able to get kids home or have parents home to receive students if we let out early."

He added, "I would rather be safe than sorry."

Other closures/cancellations include:

• Friday night's production of Shawnee Heights Middle School's Mary Poppins Jr. has been canceled. Saturday 7 p.m. production has been moved to 2 p.m. Saturday due to the forecast. Tickets can be purchased for $2 at the door at Shawnee Heights High School.

• Seaman High School announced its Friday evening basketball home game against Emporia had been postponed until Monday while its bowling tournament scheduled for Friday had been canceled.

• Washburn Rural's basketball games at Highland Park have been rescheduled for Monday. The Friday evening performance of "Grease" has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday. The Centennial League junior varsity bowling tournament has been canceled and won't be rescheduled.

• The Junction City at Topeka West and Topeka High at Manhattan basketball games also were pushed back to Monday.

• A forensics tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Topeka High School has been rescheduled for March 30.

• Diamonds in the Sky at the Kansas Museum of History, scheduled from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, has been canceled.

The weather service forecast for Saturday called for a 40 percent chance of snow after 10 a.m., with increasing cloudiness, a high near 27 degrees, wind chill values between 8 and minus 2, and winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

The forecast subsequently calls for a 50 percent chance of snow and freezing drizzle Saturday night, with mostly cloudy skies, a low around 17 and winds coming from the east at about 5 mph before shifting after midnight to come from the northwest.