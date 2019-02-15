The Kansas Art Guild is having an exhibit at the Hutchinson Art Center through March 17. The Guild, with roots in Wichita, was formed for artists to meet and share ideas. Their main goal is to promote art and artists within their community. Though many artists live with Wichita, the Guild is inclusive to artists outside the area. They hold exhibitions at several locations in the area throughout the year.

The exhibit at the art center is a diverse collection of various styles and subject matters. Paintings range from realism to abstract. There is something to please each viewers eye.

The opening reception takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 at Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St. There will be light refreshments and everyone is welcome.

Also in town, Martin Zink’s artwork is hanging on the walls at Metropolitan Coffee, 1329 E 17th Ave. These watercolors are being shown through the end of this month. Zink passed away in December 2018 and this show is representing his artwork in memoriam. The paintings on display are mostly landscapes and flowers and other scenes familiar to local Kansans. Zink’s artwork will be up through the end of February.