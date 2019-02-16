BOYS





Andale 76, Mulvane 32



Andover 68, Newton 54



Andover Central 76, Valley Center 53



Ashland 63, Hodgeman County 51



Beloit 66, Minneapolis 53



Bennington 54, Solomon 52



Berean Academy 55, Goessel 16



Bonner Springs 69, Louisburg 49



Buhler 59, Winfield 40



Burlington 76, Osawatomie 68



Central Plains 68, Kinsley 23



Chaparral 60, Douglass 59



Cheney 58, Belle Plaine 53



Circle 81, McPherson 65



Clearwater 51, Wellington 39



Cunningham 55, Burrton 25



Deerfield 57, Wiley, Colo. 39



El Dorado 50, Augusta 46



Ellis 36, Norton 27



Ellsworth 58, Lincoln 26



Garden City 55, Hays 49



Goddard-Eisenhower 64, Goddard 47



Golden Plains 65, Palco 37



Great Bend 69, Dodge City 53



Halstead 61, Smoky Valley 57



Hays-TMP-Marian 52, Stockton 34



Hillsboro 62, Lyons 50



Holcomb 53, Scott City 46



Hoxie 81, Northern Valley 77



Hugoton 58, Colby 45



Hutchinson Central Christian 70, Attica 36



Hutchinson Trinity 53, Sterling 40



Inman 46, Little River 44



Kingman 70, Wichita Independent 38



Lakin 63, Syracuse 51



Lawrence 81, SM South 63



Lawrence Free State 71, SM North 59



Maize 58, Salina Central 45



Marion 59, Elyria Christian 53, OT



Medicine Lodge 52, Conway Springs 45



Minneola 63, Fowler 51



Ness City 71, Victoria 53



Nickerson 43, Hesston 39, OT



Oberlin-Decatur 58, Quinter 55



Pawnee Heights 76, Ingalls 57



Plainville 57, Hill City 43



Riley County 55, Rossville 35



Rose Hill 53, Wichita Collegiate 42



Salina Sacred Heart 55, Republic County 37



Salina South 58, Hutchinson 38



Satanta 65, Bucklin 50



Smith Center 59, Trego 41



South Central 64, Spearville 46



Southeast Saline 49, Russell 37



Southwestern Hts. 69, Elkhart 54



St. John 60, Macksville 43



Stanton County 56, Meade 41



Sublette 59, Cimarron 54



Triplains-Brewster 74, Cheylin 41



Udall 64, Flinthills 43



Ulysses 58, Goodland 36



Walsh, Colo. 75, Rolla 48



Wheatland-Grinnell 47, Logan 40



Wichita Campus 67, Derby 58



Wichita East 50, Wichita West 36



Wichita Home School 71, Canton-Galva 33



Wichita Trinity 66, Garden Plain 36



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=



Chase County vs. Centre, ccd.



Chase vs. Osborne, ccd.



Columbus vs. Galena, ppd. to Feb 18th.



Concordia vs. Wamego, ppd. to Feb 21st.



DeSoto vs. Lansing, ppd. to Feb 21st.



Frontenac vs. Pittsburg Colgan, ppd.



Girard vs. Baxter Springs, ppd. to Feb 21st.



Hiawatha vs. Jefferson West, ppd. to Feb 21st.



Independence vs. Fort Scott, ppd. to Feb 21st.



Labette County vs. Coffeyville, ppd.



Manhattan vs. Topeka, ppd. to Feb 18th.



Marais des Cygnes Valley vs. Central Heights, ccd.



Mill Valley vs. BV North, ccd.



Mission Valley vs. Rural Vista, ccd.



Neodesha vs. Bluestem, ccd.



Olathe West vs. Gardner-Edgerton, ppd. to Feb 21st.



Olpe vs. Remington, ccd.



Oswego vs. Chetopa, ccd.



Parsons vs. Chanute, ppd.



Pratt vs. Haven, ppd. to Feb 16th.



Riverside vs. Perry-Lecompton, ccd.



Sabetha vs. Royal Valley, ppd. to Feb 16th.



Santa Fe Trail vs. Wellsville, ppd. to Feb 18th.



Silver Lake vs. Rock Creek, ppd. to Feb 18th.



Spring Hill vs. Eudora, ccd.



Topeka Seaman vs. Emporia, ppd. to Feb 18th.



Topeka West vs. Junction City, ppd. to Feb 18th.



Wabaunsee vs. Herington, ppd. to Feb 22nd.



Yates Center vs. St. Paul, ppd.





GIRLS



Andale 61, Mulvane 39



Andover 58, Newton 53



Andover Central 53, Valley Center 23



Argonia 45, Sedan 37



Augusta 43, El Dorado 38



Beloit 51, Minneapolis 47



Berean Academy 50, Goessel 30



Bishop Miege 60, BV Southwest 42



Bucklin 79, Satanta 52



Burlington 53, Osawatomie 24



Canton-Galva 50, Wichita Home School 48



Central Plains 65, Kinsley 36



Cheney 63, Belle Plaine 19



Cheylin 42, Triplains-Brewster 13



Cimarron 57, Sublette 47



Colby 62, Hugoton 45



Conway Springs 51, Medicine Lodge 33



Cunningham 55, Burrton 25



Derby 64, Wichita Campus 27



Dodge City 69, Great Bend 27



Douglass 38, Chaparral 29



Ellsworth 47, Lincoln 13



Flinthills 54, Udall 24



Goddard 61, Goddard-Eisenhower 30



Golden Plains 55, Palco 17



Halstead 59, Smoky Valley 39



Hays 46, Garden City 35



Hays-TMP-Marian 58, Stockton 46



Hesston 41, Nickerson 36



Hillsboro 58, Lyons 38



Hoxie 53, Northern Valley 23



Hutchinson Central Christian 39, Attica/Argonia 36



Ingalls 68, Pawnee Heights 42



Inman 35, Little River 25



Lakin 39, Syracuse 38



Lawrence 45, SM South 43



Maize 62, Salina Central 39



Maize South 60, Arkansas City 24



Marion 34, Elyria Christian 32, OT



Marysville 57, Chapman 46



McPherson 58, Circle 47



Minneola 77, Fowler 6



Moundridge 38, Sedgwick 14



Norton 62, Ellis 28



Olathe East 52, Olathe South 45



Otis-Bison 49, Ellinwood 43



Quinter 43, Oberlin-Decatur 39



Rawlins County 47, Dighton 39



Republic County 54, Salina Sacred Heart 40



Riley County 49, Rossville 28



Rose Hill 53, Wichita Collegiate 42



Russell 51, Southeast Saline 36



Salina South 36, Hutchinson 23



Scott City 61, Holcomb 51



South Central 50, Spearville 24



South Gray 48, Kiowa County 41



Sterling 50, Hutchinson Trinity 42



Trego 57, Smith Center 43



Ulysses 49, Goodland 21



Uniontown 48, Northeast-Arma 40



University Academy, Mo. 32, KC Christian 21



Victoria 48, Ness City 37



Wellington 55, Clearwater 26



Wheatland-Grinnell 43, Logan 34



Wichita East 58, Wichita West 47



Wichita Independent 35, Kingman 34



Wichita South 45, Wichita Northwest 33



Wichita Trinity 51, Garden Plain 47, OT



Wiley, Colo. 51, Deerfield 23



Winfield 42, Buhler 38



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=



Chase County vs. Centre, ccd.



Chase vs. Osborne, ccd.



Columbus vs. Galena, ppd. to Feb 18th.



Concordia vs. Wamego, ppd. to Feb 21st.



DeSoto vs. Lansing, ppd. to Feb 21st.



Frontenac vs. Pittsburg Colgan, ccd.



Girard vs. Baxter Springs, ppd. to Feb 21st.



Hiawatha vs. Jefferson West, ppd. to Feb 21st.



Independence vs. Fort Scott, ppd. to Feb 21st.



Labette County vs. Coffeyville, ppd. to Feb 16th.



Manhattan vs. Topeka, ppd. to Feb 18th.



Marais des Cygnes Valley vs. Central Heights, ccd.



Mill Valley vs. BV North, ccd.



Neodesha vs. Bluestem, ccd.



Olathe West vs. Gardner-Edgerton, ppd. to Feb 21st.



Olpe vs. Remington, ccd.



Oswego vs. Chetopa, ccd.



Parsons vs. Chanute, ppd. to Feb 16th.



Pratt vs. Haven, ppd. to Feb 16th.



Riverside vs. Perry-Lecompton, ccd.



Rural Vista vs. Mission Valley, ccd.



Sabetha vs. Royal Valley, ppd. to Feb 16th.



Santa Fe Trail vs. Wellsville, ppd. to Feb 18th.



Silver Lake vs. Rock Creek, ppd. to Feb 18th.



Spring Hill vs. Eudora, ccd.



Topeka Seaman vs. Emporia, ppd. to Feb 18th.



Topeka West vs. Junction City, ppd. to Feb 18th.



Wabaunsee vs. Herington, ppd. to Feb 22nd.



Yates Center vs. St. Paul, ppd.







