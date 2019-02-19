Hutchinson council members agreed to enter into a 50-50 cost share with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce to hire a Memphis-based company to do a market study about the need for a hotel and convention center.

Hospitality Real Estate Counselors will conduct the $14,500 study and have a report for the city by June. The study comes after councilmembers have expressed displeasure about the hotel section of the Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 1400 North Lorraine St.

“I think it’s been a bogey in Hutchinson in terms of the unfortunate situation of the reputation that we don't have a first-class quality five-star hotel, four-star hotel with the appropriate type of convention facility,” councilmember Jon Daveline said at Tuesday's meeting. “Hopefully this study will validate, I think a lot of different varying opinions and give us some bases of moving forward with some informed decision.”

Daveline stressed the hotel and convention center would not be city-owned.

Years ago, the city gave HPA Associates LLC 3 percent of the 7 percent transient guest tax to construct and maintain the convention center. The deal was void when the company foreclosed in 2008.

The city has paid for heating and air conditioning improvements and new carpet in the convention center since Joshua Joseph purchased the building more than four years ago.

Joseph, of Dallas, owns and operates the property under Hutch Joseph LLC. He was also one of four proposals submitted to the city’s 2018 request for a hotel and convention center.

Although, a task force decided to go with Leisure Development Group out of Leawood, Kansas. A letter from city manager John Deardoff to the Hutchinson City Council states the city will “work exclusively with Leisure on the hotel/convention center development for a duration of six months.”

Deardoff said the six month period will start after the study concludes. The study will address the demand needs of a hotel and convention center.

Deardoff said there would be incentives down the road for the developer.

The hotel and convention center could be built at a new site or could go where the existing convention center is with a new hotel. Deardoff said Joseph has been open to the possibility of a buyout from LDG.

Deardoff said there are a lot of opinions about why the task force didn’t want to move forward with Joseph rebuilding a chain hotel alongside the convention center.

About his opinion, Deardoff said: “I really don’t want to share it now.”

Police department

Additionally, councilmembers agreed with Hutchinson Police Department chief Jeff Hooper’s request to change police uniforms from tan to dark blue — the original police uniforms conceived in New York. Hooper said the change would cost $29,000-$36,000.

Officers will be more identifiable, Hooper said.

The move would also allow officers the option of wearing ballistic vests on the outside. Hooper said he struggled to agree with vests on the outside, but decided in favor because of the benefits: taking weight off a possible 30-pound belt by moving items to the vest, quicker access to those items and being able to wear thicker vests for protection.

Vests last five years, he said, and uniforms can last 10 years if officers don’t rip them in scuffled.

“Officers are in scuffles a lot,” Hooper said.

The old uniforms will go to volunteers who help with events. And, Hooper said, the department will save on future purchases since the company that makes the uniforms opened a branch in Wichita after the Wichita Police Department switched over to the dark blue uniforms.

Hooper estimated it would take a month before the officers would be in the new uniforms.

Other business

Deardoff also reported the city has seven or eight applicants for the part-time human relations officer position. Deardoff said he plans to keep taking applications while interviewing the few qualified applicants.

The position is responsible for investigating discrimination complaints in the city. The job was vacated in 2009.

The city also discussed adding or tweaking a city ordinance to stop 18-wheelers from parking on 20th Avenue, east of Lorraine Street.

The city council meets again on March 5.