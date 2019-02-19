BROOKVILLE — Southeast of Saline built a 16-point lead in the third quarter and then had to hang on in a wild fourth quarter for a 58-51 non-league victory over county rival Ell-Saline on Monday night.

The result concluded the season for the Cardinals (3-17), who are slated to face Inman in the opening round of the Sterling sub-state next week. The Trojans (5-14) have one regular season game remaining tonight against Republic County in Gypsum. They are now 5-14.

Both clubs were locked in a tight battle with three minutes left in the second quarter as the Trojans were up 22-21. Seth Eklund drained a 3 to ignite a 10-0 run to close the half for Southeast and put the Trojans in front by 10, 31-21, at intermission.

The separation reached 16 points, 42-26, with 3:11 to go in the third frame on a Nick Montgomery drive.

“I thought the game was a little sloppy,” Southeast coach Bryson Flax said. “You couldn’t catch a good rhythm or flow to it. We made some questionable decisions down the stretch and kind of let them back in and then couldn’t put it away at the line.”

Neither team was very effective in the final quarter at the foul line.

Southeast was 12 of 24 while the Cardinals wasted chances to catch up, going 5 of 10.

Down 12 when the final quarter began, Sawyer Kramer and Treyton Peterson began to work and with 2:48 to go, a Kramer 3 pulled Ell-Saline within three, 48-45.

“Free throws were definitely something that hurt us tonight,” Ell-Saline coach Michael Lochard said. “Our help-side defense gave up too many buckets and giving up offensive rebound. They are the things that really got us.”

It wasn’t just the foul shots being taken or missed, the fouls were piling up on key Cardinals and before the game ended, Kramer, Evan Morrical and Joel Came all fouled out.

“We had chances, but couldn’t put it away at the line,” Flax said. “Those are things you need a winning ballclub to do and that’s be smart and put your opponent away at the free throw line.

Montgomery was the top offensive performer in the game with 20 points. Kramer led the Cardinals with 17 and Peterson tallied 15.

SE Saline girls 36, Ell-Saline 18

Southeast wasted little time unleashing a full-court press on Ell-Saline. That pressure and the use of a half-court trap led to 18 first-half Cardinal turnovers as the Trojans pulled away to a 21-8 first-half lead and doubled up their county opponent.

The Trojans, 11-8, close the regular season tonight against Republic County, while the 0-19 Cardinals will face state-ranked Inman in the first round of sub-stae play.

“It was our goal to get something started at the start,” Southeast coach Shauna Smith said. “We wanted to come out and put some pressure on them so we could try to generate some early scores.

"We did that and then in the second half we ran a set play for Meredith Tillberg because we wanted to get off to a good start there.”

Tillberg came through right on cue and connected on a rainbow 3-pointer from the right corner to get the third quarter rolling. Heading into the final eight minutes, Southeast was in in command, 35-12.

With the game in hand, as the teams reached further down on their benches, the Cardinals outscored Southeast 6-1 for the final difference.

While Ell-Saline finished the regular season without a victory, it wasn’t for lack of effort according to its coach, Carrie Wilson.

“We’ve got a lot of young girls,” Wilson said. “We talk about playing hard played really well for the first few minutes, but we just can’t sustain that for a long period of time.”

Southeast got 12 points from Karsyn Schlesener to lead their attack, while Paige Vogt was 4 for 4 from the field for eight points to pace the Cardinals.