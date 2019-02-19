There will be no school for students in Garden City USD 457 on Thursday and Friday to allow the district to host parent-teacher conferences. School will be back in session on Monday.

Parents will learn how their children are doing in their classes and if changes are needed to improve academic achievement.

Conference times include:

• Alta Brown Elementary School: 4:10 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 8 to 10:20 a.m. Friday.

• Abe Hubert Elementary School: 4:10 to 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 8 to 10:20 a.m. Friday.

• Buffalo Jones Elementary School: 4:10 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 8 to 10 a.m. Friday.

• Edith Scheuerman Elementary School: 4:10 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 8 to 10 a.m. Friday.

• Florence Wilson Elementary School: 4:10 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 7 to 9 a.m. Friday.

• Garfield Early Childhood Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 8 to 10:20 a.m. Friday.

• Georgia Matthews Elementary School: 4:10 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 8 to 10 a.m. Friday.

• Gertrude Walker Elementary School: 4:10 to 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 8 to 10:20 a.m. Friday.

• Jennie Barker Elementary School: 4:10 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 7 to 9 a.m. Friday.

• Jennie Wilson Elementary School: 4:10 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 7 to 9:30 a.m. Friday.

• Plymell Elementary School: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 7 to 9 a.m. Friday.

• Victor Ornelas Elementary School: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 7 to 9:20 a.m. Friday.

• Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center: 4:05 to 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 7 to 9:20 a.m. Friday.

• Charles Stones Intermediate Center: 5 to 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday.

• Horace J. Good Middle School: 3:20 to 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday.

• Kenneth Henderson Middle School: 3:30 to 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, and 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday.

• Garden City Alternate Education Center: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and 7 to 8:50 a.m. Friday.

• Garden City High School: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 7 to 9:20 a.m. Friday.

GCHS parents have a scheduled time to meet with their student’s primary teacher and will go over the student’s Individual Learning Plan during that time. There will also be child care provided during parent/teacher conferences at Garden City High School.