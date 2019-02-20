I watched President Trump make his State of the Union talk. I thought he did quite well. He talked about the positive things that have taken place since he took office. He also talked of some of the problems we face.

The headline on the next day’s Hutchinson News recalls his search for unity. He stressed the need for the two parties to forget about party lines and do what is best for our country. He reminded me of an editorial I had written back in December 2009.

President Obama also asked for the Republicans and the Democrats to stop playing politics and act more like statesmen. In my story, I stated that he almost got down on his knees and begged the two parties to act together to do what is best for America. Apparently, things haven’t changed all that much.

Patrick Henry, when addressing the congress many years ago said: “Gentlemen, we must hang together or we will surely hang separately.”

Abraham Lincoln said many years ago, “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”

President Obama asked for unity. President Trump asked for unity. Patrick Henry and Abraham Lincoln very clearly pointed out the need for unity. Let us hope and pray that our Congress will realize that hatred and divisiveness is not good for America. We must have unity if we are to be the great country that we can be. May God bless America.

Freeman Knight

Scott City