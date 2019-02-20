Snow began falling early afternoon in Hutchinson, covering the ground quickly.

By Tuesday evening, the snow had a partner: freezing fog. The National Weather Service expected from two to six inches of snow across the south central region by this morning. Hazardous travel postponed or canceled events across the area.

Snowballs and snow angels may not be around for long, however.

After a low of 18 overnight, temperatures are forecast to be back above freezing, with a high of 36 degrees this afternoon and up to the mid-40s by Thursday and Friday.

Keep updated with cancellations at HutchNews.com

Weather, B3