Sigma Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher’s Organization met Feb. 12, 2019 at Luigi’s Restaurant, Ottawa, with President Therese Payne hosting.

Mary Lois Yates presented the program. It was a very informative review of the Hope House programs for helping folks in our community who are in need.

President Therese presided during the business meeting which was opened with the ADK prayer by Chaplin Brenda Wigger. The roll call: “What small gesture from a stranger made a big impact on you?” was answered by seven members and two guests.

Correspondence was a thank you note from Colmery-O’Neil VA, Topeka, for the 56 Valentines with chocolates to celebrate Valentines for Vets.

Minutes of the January meeting were approved as presented by Recording Secretary Janet Radcliffe.

The treasurer’s report was approved as presented by Treasurer Barb Engel. Therese presented State President Barb Corder’s February Newsletter.

The chapter continues to collect funds to support 2019 Franklin County Children’s Literature Festival.

Members were reminded of upcoming dates to remember: Sunflower Summit, International Connection, and Regional Conference. Also scholarship application deadlines were mentioned

March 12 meeting details well be announced by hostesses Bonnie Walz and Brenda Wigger.

The meeting was closed with the group singing: The Lamp of ADK.

Those others present were: Gerry Coffman, Virginia Cook, Lila Reekie, Bonnie Walz, and guest Joyce Smith, Lawrence.

A Valentine’s theme was carried out with table favor decorations of heart boxes of chocolates. Door prizes were won by Gerry Coffman and Joyce Smith.

— Janet Radcliffe, Recording Secretary