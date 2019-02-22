Friday

Feb 22, 2019 at 12:01 AM


BOYS

Andale 71, Wellington 37

Anderson County 56, Burlington 53

Arkansas City 64, Andover 56

Augusta 66, Winfield 32

BV North 66, Mill Valley 48

Belle Plaine 69, Medicine Lodge 60

Bishop Seabury Academy 67, Pembroke Hill, Mo. 52

Cheney 70, Wichita Independent 23

Concordia 53, Wamego 52

DeSoto 48, Lansing 42

Derby 56, Hutchinson 43

Dodge City 41, Hays 37

Emporia 62, Manhattan 45

Girard 68, Baxter Springs 63, OT

Hillsboro 52, Nickerson 47

Hoisington 59, Lyons 36

Holcomb 53, Colby 35

Hutchinson Trinity 74, Hays-TMP-Marian 54

Independence 59, Fort Scott 43

Jefferson West 66, Hiawatha 57

Lawrence 74, Olathe South 45

Maize South 62, Goddard 54

Ness City 44, Ellinwood 30

Pittsburg 84, Coffeyville 73

Riley County 55, St. Mary's 41

Rose Hill 58, Mulvane 40

Salina Central 51, Andover Central 43

Salina Sacred Heart 58, Ellsworth 45

Santa Fe Trail 62, Iola 48

Scott City 67, Goodland 46

Silver Lake 63, Wabaunsee 34

Topeka Seaman 67, Junction City 54

Wellsville 83, Prairie View 68



GIRLS

 

CLASS 1A REGIONALS

GIRLS

ARGONIA REGIONAL

Argonia 48, Norwich 43

Caldwell 40, South Haven 37

CHETOPA REGIONAL

St. Paul 60, Cedar Vale-Dexter 28

Sedan 38, Chetopa 36

COLDWATER REGIONAL

South Central 56, Attica 33

Cunningham 46, Bucklin 34

GRAINFIELD REGIONAL

Quinter 45, Weskan 39

Dighton 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 37

HILL CITY REGIONAL

Thunder Ridge 64, Stockton 37

Osborne 37, Lakeside 35

JETMORE REGIONAL

Spearville 42, Hodgeman County 34

Ingalls 59, Kinsley 46

LEBO REGIONAL

Rural Vista 63, Lebo 25

Burlingame 51, Centre 48

LITTLE RIVER REGIONAL

Central Christian 41, St. John 32

Pretty Prairie 51, Little River 44

MONTEZUMA REGIONAL

South Gray 73, Moscow 15

Minneola 68, Satanta 47

MOUNDRIDGE REGIONAL

Chase County 53, Rosalia Flinthills 44

Berean Academy 45, Moundridge 44

OLPE REGIONAL

Olpe 69, Southern Coffey 24

Waverly 57, Hartford 45

ONAGA REGIONAL

Centralia 56, Valley Falls 48

Doniphan West 53, Troy 23

REXFORD REGIONAL

Golden Plains 53, Cheylin 23

Atwood 56, St. Francis 46

SOLOMON REGIONAL

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 42, Solomon 23

Southern Cloud 43, Lincoln 37

SYLVAN GROVE REGIONAL

Central Plains 91, Victoria 31

Otis-Bison 54, Sylvan-Lucas 33

WASHINGTON REGIONAL

Frankfort 65, Blue Valley Randolph 47

Hanover 54, Clifton-Clyde 14

 

REGULAR SEASON

Hays 56, Dodge City 49

Hutchinson Trinity 53, TMP-Marian 37

Nickerson 69, Hillsboro 50

Sacred Heart 51, Ellsworth 48

Salina Central 63, Andover Central 51

Wamego 52, Concordia 34

 

